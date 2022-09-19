Previous
09-19 - Sause Hollandaise by talmon
263 / 365

09-19 - Sause Hollandaise

The ingredients of hollandaise sauce. Reduced wine with shallot and dragon, melted butter and egg yolk. Would go well with the fish of https://365project.org/stimuloog/365/2022-09-17.
19th September 2022 19th Sep 22

Jan Talmon

@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Photo Details

