265 / 365
09-21 - Power station
The sun has just send away the mist on this very calm day. The condensation of this power plant goes straight up.
21st September 2022
21st Sep 22
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
21st September 2022 10:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
powerstation
