Previous
Next
09-21 - Power station by talmon
265 / 365

09-21 - Power station

The sun has just send away the mist on this very calm day. The condensation of this power plant goes straight up.
21st September 2022 21st Sep 22

Jan Talmon

ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
72% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise