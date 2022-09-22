Previous
Next
09-22 - Abstract architecture by talmon
266 / 365

09-22 - Abstract architecture

Got a package with a lot of pieces of sharply cut cardboard. Created this 9 floor flat with it.
22nd September 2022 22nd Sep 22

Jan Talmon

ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
72% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise