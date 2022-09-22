Sign up
266 / 365
09-22 - Abstract architecture
Got a package with a lot of pieces of sharply cut cardboard. Created this 9 floor flat with it.
22nd September 2022
22nd Sep 22
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Tags
abstract
,
architecture
