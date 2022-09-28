Previous
Next
09-28 - Sweet memories by talmon
272 / 365

09-28 - Sweet memories

A picture is worth a thousand words.
28th September 2022 28th Sep 22

Jan Talmon

ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
74% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Very nice! I only regret the photos I don't take. =)
September 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise