273 / 365
09-29 - Listen to the music
Apple earbuds. Playing with the curves.
29th September 2022
29th Sep 22
Jan Talmon
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
266
267
268
269
270
271
272
273
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D600
Taken
29th September 2022 12:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
earbud
Jacqueline
ace
Bedankt voor het volgen! Leuke minimalistische foto!
September 29th, 2022
