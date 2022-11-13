Sign up
317 / 365
11-13 - Old stuff
Decided to scan my old negatives. Just picked up one set to try. When my memory is correct it is a series of photo's taken in (the vicinity of) Washington DC in May or June 1971.
13th November 2022
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
317
b&w
Mags
How wonderful! Any chance of seeing some of them larger? They are great black and white shots.
November 13th, 2022
