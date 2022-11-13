Previous
11-13 - Old stuff by talmon
317 / 365

11-13 - Old stuff

Decided to scan my old negatives. Just picked up one set to try. When my memory is correct it is a series of photo's taken in (the vicinity of) Washington DC in May or June 1971.
13th November 2022

Jan Talmon

@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Mags ace
How wonderful! Any chance of seeing some of them larger? They are great black and white shots.
November 13th, 2022  
