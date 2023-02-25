Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 421
02-25 - Symmetry
Museum More in Gorssel. A window in the wall with a view on the stairs to the meeting room.
25th February 2023
25th Feb 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
524
photos
19
followers
27
following
115% complete
View this month »
414
415
416
417
418
419
420
421
Latest from all albums
417
418
93
419
420
9
421
94
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
25th February 2023 3:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
more
Mags
ace
Beautiful light and POV.
February 25th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close