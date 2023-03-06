Previous
Next
03-06 - Vaseline by talmon
Photo 430

03-06 - Vaseline

Second try with Vaseline. Now I had a larger plate of glass placed about 5 cm in front of the tulips with a focus on the plate.
6th March 2023 6th Mar 23

Jan Talmon

ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
117% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Lovely and interesting effect!
March 6th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
great effect
March 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise