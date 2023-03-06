Sign up
Photo 430
03-06 - Vaseline
Second try with Vaseline. Now I had a larger plate of glass placed about 5 cm in front of the tulips with a focus on the plate.
6th March 2023
6th Mar 23
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Photo Details
Views
Tags
tulips
Mags
ace
Lovely and interesting effect!
March 6th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
great effect
March 6th, 2023
