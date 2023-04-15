Previous
04-15 -B&W by talmon
04-15 -B&W

Came across this degraded building during my bike-tour this morning.It is in Germany, just across the border.
15th April 2023 15th Apr 23

Jan Talmon

Jan Talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Mags
Looks like it was military around WWII. Those long narrow spaces in the wall look like gun sights. Great find!
April 15th, 2023  
