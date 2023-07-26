Sign up
Photo 566
07-26 - Happy Spot
In Roerdalen there are 26 Geluksplekken (Happy spots). This is the view from the Watchtower at Happy spot 1 in Montfort. This was agriculture area, but now it is being transformed in to a nature reserve by Limburgs Landschap.
26th July 2023
26th Jul 23
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Photo Details
Tags
geluksplek
A lovely landscape!
July 27th, 2023
