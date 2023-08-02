Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 572
08-02 - Hibiscus
Playing with my new camera to see how well AF-C would work on a windy day. Looks pretty sharp.
2nd August 2023
2nd Aug 23
2
2
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
2nd August 2023 2:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hibiscus.
Mags
ace
Beautiful color!
August 3rd, 2023
April P
ace
Wow, that's amazing.
August 3rd, 2023
