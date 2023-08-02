Previous
08-02 - Hibiscus by talmon
Photo 572

08-02 - Hibiscus

Playing with my new camera to see how well AF-C would work on a windy day. Looks pretty sharp.
2nd August 2023 2nd Aug 23

Jan Talmon

I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Mags ace
Beautiful color!
August 3rd, 2023  
April P ace
Wow, that's amazing.
August 3rd, 2023  
