08-03 - Focusstack by talmon
08-03 - Focusstack

Composition of 12 photo's with different focus distances. Capturing at different focus distances is an option of my new Nikon Z7II. Combined the 12 images in Photoshop.
3rd August 2023 3rd Aug 23

Jan Talmon

@talmon
Mags ace
Lovely shot!
August 3rd, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Beautiful capture
August 3rd, 2023  
Agnes ace
Close up is heel mooi en de kleur is super
August 3rd, 2023  
April P ace
Amazing capture.
August 3rd, 2023  
