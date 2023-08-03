Sign up
Previous
Photo 573
08-03 - Focusstack
Composition of 12 photo's with different focus distances. Capturing at different focus distances is an option of my new Nikon Z7II. Combined the 12 images in Photoshop.
3rd August 2023
3rd Aug 23
4
3
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
3rd August 2023 12:52pm
Tags
focusstack.
Mags
ace
Lovely shot!
August 3rd, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Beautiful capture
August 3rd, 2023
Agnes
ace
Close up is heel mooi en de kleur is super
August 3rd, 2023
April P
ace
Amazing capture.
August 3rd, 2023
