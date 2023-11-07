Previous
07-11 Magic Hour by talmon
07-11 Magic Hour

The opening shot of a timelapse I shot at the beginning of the evening. The result can be found on my Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/jan.talmon.1/videos/281310188262300.
7th November 2023 7th Nov 23

Jan Talmon

@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Photo Details

Mags ace
Such a lovely landscape.
January 1st, 2024  
