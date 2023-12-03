Previous
Next
03-12 - Stairs by talmon
Photo 597

03-12 - Stairs

The carpet on the stairs of the theater in Heerlen has as motive a kind of blueprint of the layout of the theater.
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

Jan Talmon

ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
167% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise