Photo 596
05-12 - Roermond by night
5th December 2023
5th Dec 23
2
0
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
748
photos
24
followers
30
following
166% complete
599
600
601
602
603
604
605
606
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
5th December 2023 6:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
John Falconer
ace
Terrific photograph
January 5th, 2024
Agnes
ace
Het licht is fantastisch
January 5th, 2024
