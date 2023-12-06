Previous
Next
06-12 - Money by talmon
Photo 597

06-12 - Money

One of the close-up's I took during an exercise at the photo course I'm following.
6th December 2023 6th Dec 23

Jan Talmon

ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
166% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise