Previous
1-25 - Colored light by talmon
Photo 632

1-25 - Colored light

I was working on the light study assignment for my photography course. This one is a flash with a snoot and a red gel.
25th January 2024 25th Jan 24

Jan Talmon

ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
173% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise