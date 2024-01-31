Previous
01-31 - Study of light for our Photography course by talmon
Photo 638

01-31 - Study of light for our Photography course

Photographed straight into the flash with a white umbrella in front of it.
31st January 2024 31st Jan 24

Jan Talmon

ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
174% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise