02-15 - View from a room by talmon
Photo 653

02-15 - View from a room

Castle Ruurlo has been renovated by a mecenas and is now a museum with works of Carel Willink and dresses created by Fong Leng.
15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

Jan Talmon

@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Agnes ace
Mooi doorkijkje
February 18th, 2024  
