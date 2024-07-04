Sign up
Photo 719
07-04 - crutch
When I was still using crutches to walk, I needed to take some pictures. One of a series of close-ups.
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
4th July 2024 7:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
