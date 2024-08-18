Sign up
Photo 724
08-18 - Ploughing
I met this guy at a ploughing competition. He saw me taking pictures and we started to talk. So a made a bunch of photo's of his 1937 John Deere as wel as him while he was ploughing.
18th August 2024
18th Aug 24
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
895
photos
29
followers
36
following
