08-22 - The Max

We were in Heusden-Zolder in Belgium and wanted to eat something. Outside of the bistro we were approached by a men in a suit carrying a folder, who told us that the restaurant was closed due to summer holidays and that they were doing maintenance and renovation of the building. The restaurant is in a part of a building that belonged to the now closed coal mines. He invited us for a tour through the building. This is part of the largest room for parties it can hold unto 3000 people. In the basement there a 8 courts to play VI games. Amazing to see and hear how an entrepreneur is repurposing the old industrial buildings that have been preserved as industrial heritage.