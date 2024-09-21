Previous
09-21 - Wetness by talmon
Photo 730

09-21 - Wetness

Day 1 7-day fotochallenge: wetness. I was at Elfia, a cosplay event in Arcen. This is the pond in the Kasteeltuinen, with in the background part of the Japanese garden.
21st September 2024 21st Sep 24

Jan Talmon

@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Photo Details

Mark St Clair ace
Nice composition!
September 23rd, 2024  
