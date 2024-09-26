Sign up
Photo 733
09-26 - Toy
Today, I tried to do something minimalistic. It is a topic of our photography course this semester.
26th September 2024
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
26th September 2024 6:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
minimalism
