10-19 - Industrial heritage
Photo 742

10-19 - Industrial heritage

An old Philips factory is being renovated. It now houses a barbershop, art gallery, a cycle repair shop, "the house of arts", an aireals gym, a bistro and some other small enterprises. The kept some of the infrastructure intact.
19th October 2024

Jan Talmon

