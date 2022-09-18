Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
40 / 365
Black-Oak
Another photo of the blacksmith at Elfia, raising the fire to heat the iron.
18th September 2022
18th Sep 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
304
photos
11
followers
16
following
10% complete
View this month »
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
Latest from all albums
259
260
39
261
40
262
263
264
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
Second choice
Camera
NIKON D600
Taken
17th September 2022 7:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blacksmith
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close