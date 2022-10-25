Sign up
50 / 365
10-25 - Lined up
Today some tries to capture graphical images. Two tripods for backdrop and two for lights.
25th October 2022
25th Oct 22
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
349
photos
13
followers
22
following
13% complete
View this month »
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
Latest from all albums
294
295
296
49
297
298
50
299
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Second choice
Camera
NIKON D600
Taken
25th October 2022 2:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
tripods
Mags
ace
Great leading lines!
October 25th, 2022
