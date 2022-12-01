Sign up
61 / 365
12-01 - Alchemilla
Still some green in the leaves of the alchemical in our garden
1st December 2022
1st Dec 22
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Tags
alchemilla
