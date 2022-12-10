Previous
Next
12-10 - Christmas decorations-2 by talmon
65 / 365

12-10 - Christmas decorations-2

Another one I fond in our village. Will go into my collection of photo's of windowsills.
10th December 2022 10th Dec 22

Jan Talmon

ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
17% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise