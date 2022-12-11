Sign up
66 / 365
12-11 - Scrooge festival Arcen
The lady in green was a visitor who dressed also in the 1850 style, but more of the upper class. She took her coat off for this picture. It was only 3 degrees Centigrade.
11th December 2022
11th Dec 22
Jan Talmon
ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Tags
scrooge
Mags
ace
Wonderful capture!
December 12th, 2022
