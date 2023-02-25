Previous
02-25 - Symmetry
02-25 - Symmetry

This is in the wooden floor of one of the rooms in the art museum Castle Ruurlo. It mirrors the decoration in the ceiling. All floors have been renovated in this way. All decorations in the ceilings have been reflected in the floors.
Jan Talmon

Beautiful craftsmanship and capture.
