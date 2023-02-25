Sign up
94 / 365
02-25 - Symmetry
This is in the wooden floor of one of the rooms in the art museum Castle Ruurlo. It mirrors the decoration in the ceiling. All floors have been renovated in this way. All decorations in the ceilings have been reflected in the floors.
25th February 2023
25th Feb 23
Jan Talmon
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
25th February 2023 12:24pm
ace
Beautiful craftsmanship and capture.
February 25th, 2023
