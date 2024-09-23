Previous
09-23 - choices by talmon
150 / 365

09-23 - choices

Day 3 7-day photo challenge: Klussen (to do odd jobs according to Google translate).
23rd September 2024 23rd Sep 24

Jan Talmon

ace
@talmon
I'm retired. I live with my wife in a small village in the province Limburg, The Netherlands. It is close to the German border and...
41% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise