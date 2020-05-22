Previous
What’s behind the mask? by tamaralea
9 / 365

What’s behind the mask?

I bought this mask from one of the rare true Venetian masks makers. Signed on the inside by one of the brothers who made the masks for the film ‘Eyes Wide Shut’.
22nd May 2020 22nd May 20

Tamara Lea Collins

@tamaralea
