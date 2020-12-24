Previous
Footloose and Fancy Free by tamidruble
Footloose and Fancy Free

It began to sprinkle as we arrived at the beach today. A little rain would never stop my daughter from having a good time. Photo captured on Hutchinson Island in Stuart, Florida.
24th December 2020 24th Dec 20

Tami Ruble

