New Growth by tamidruble
12 / 365

New Growth

The Christmas tree has continued to grow during the holidays. It will be planted in the back yard next to a tree from a previous year. Photo captured in Palm City, Florida.
31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

Tami Ruble

@tamidruble
This is the third time I have started a 365 project. Hopefully I will have the stamina needed to complete a whole year instead of...
3% complete

