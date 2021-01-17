Sign up
The Ol' Swimmin' Hole
The Grands like to visit their swimmin' hole no matter the season. The ice wasn't quite thick enough to skate, but they enjoyed walking on the edge and cracking the ice. Photo captured at Metea Park in Leo-Cedarville, Indiana.
17th January 2021
17th Jan 21
Tami Ruble
@tamidruble
This is the third time I have started a 365 project. Hopefully I will have the stamina needed to complete a whole year instead of...
Tags
ice
,
winter
,
pond
