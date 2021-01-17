Previous
Next
The Ol' Swimmin' Hole by tamidruble
29 / 365

The Ol' Swimmin' Hole

The Grands like to visit their swimmin' hole no matter the season. The ice wasn't quite thick enough to skate, but they enjoyed walking on the edge and cracking the ice. Photo captured at Metea Park in Leo-Cedarville, Indiana.
17th January 2021 17th Jan 21

Tami Ruble

@tamidruble
This is the third time I have started a 365 project. Hopefully I will have the stamina needed to complete a whole year instead of...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise