Beauty in the Eye of the Beholder by tamidruble
31 / 365

Beauty in the Eye of the Beholder

Each child created a unique snowglobe in class today. They are still so uninhibited. I desire that same freedom to create without fear.
19th January 2021 19th Jan 21

Tami Ruble

@tamidruble
This is the third time I have started a 365 project. Hopefully I will have the stamina needed to complete a whole year instead of...
8% complete

