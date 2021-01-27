Previous
Icy by tamidruble
39 / 365

Icy

The trees were still covered in ice this morning. The branches of this tree sparkled in the light. Photo captured in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
27th January 2021 27th Jan 21

Tami Ruble

@tamidruble
This is the third time I have started a 365 project.
10% complete

Photo Details

