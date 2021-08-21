Sign up
3 / 365
In the Kitchen with Maria
Day 3 into this journey and finally brought out my DSLR...
Spent an evening making dinner and catching up with a good friend before Hurricane Henri hits.
21st August 2021
21st Aug 21
Tami
@tamimullins
While in the wee hours of the night searching for ways to improve my photography, I read about the 365 Project and was instantly curious...
Views
7
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
21st August 2021 6:29pm
kitchen
,
vegetables
,
lifestyle
