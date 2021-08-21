Previous
In the Kitchen with Maria by tamimullins
3 / 365

In the Kitchen with Maria

Day 3 into this journey and finally brought out my DSLR...
Spent an evening making dinner and catching up with a good friend before Hurricane Henri hits.
21st August 2021

Tami

@tamimullins
While in the wee hours of the night searching for ways to improve my photography, I read about the 365 Project and was instantly curious...
