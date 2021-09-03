Sign up
7 / 365
Friday Night Lights
Friday Night Football games with our boys playing their first time together. Teamwork, community and the love of the game lighting up the Fall season.
3rd September 2021
3rd Sep 21
Tami
@tamimullins
While in the wee hours of the night searching for ways to improve my photography, I read about the 365 Project and was instantly curious...
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
3rd September 2021 7:28pm
football
community
neighborhood
