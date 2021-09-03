Previous
Friday Night Lights by tamimullins
Friday Night Lights

Friday Night Football games with our boys playing their first time together. Teamwork, community and the love of the game lighting up the Fall season.
3rd September 2021

Tami

Tami
While in the wee hours of the night searching for ways to improve my photography, I read about the 365 Project and was instantly curious...
