8 / 365
Lobster Labor Day Weekend Celebration
'Lobsters and Love' Saturday Night Dinner with my family for an end of summer celebration.
4th September 2021
4th Sep 21
Tami
@tamimullins
While in the wee hours of the night searching for ways to improve my photography, I read about the 365 Project and was instantly curious...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
4th September 2021 7:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
new
,
food
,
weekend
,
holiday
,
england
,
celebration
,
lobster
,
tablescape
