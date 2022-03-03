Sign up
33 / 365
Community Dinner
A beautiful community dinner was about to unfold to raise money for our local high school.
3rd March 2022
3rd Mar 22
Tami
@tamimullins
While in the wee hours of the night searching for ways to improve my photography, I read about the 365 Project and was instantly curious...
Photo Details
365
365
Tags
community
,
tablescape
