Previous
Next
Forty Steps by tamimullins
42 / 365

Forty Steps

Sunday steps with my son, Connor. He is taking a class in Art and Design and was assigned homework to take pics with leading lines. I joined in on this opportunity.
13th November 2022 13th Nov 22

Tami

@tamimullins
While in the wee hours of the night searching for ways to improve my photography, I read about the 365 Project and was instantly curious...
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise