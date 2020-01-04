Previous
Not Your Typical Mini Golf Experience by tamiruble
Not Your Typical Mini Golf Experience

My family enjoyed a wet game of miniature golf at PopStroke in Port Saint Lucie, Florida.
Tami

@tamiruble
