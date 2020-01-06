Previous
Winter walk by tamiruble
6 / 365

Winter walk

The woods look very different in the winter. I found it very difficult to find light or color. Instead I looked for shapes and silhouettes. I tried my hand at slowing the shutter speed and panning vertically with the trees.
Tami

@tamiruble
