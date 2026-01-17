Previous
Next
8 months Photoshoot 📸 by tani27
16 / 365

8 months Photoshoot 📸

17th January 2026 17th Jan 26

Tania Salgado

@tani27
Hi! I’m Tania, and photography has always been part of the way I see the world. Maybe it started with my mum, who took millions...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Madeleine Pennock ace
What a poppet!!
January 19th, 2026  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Sweet shot. Welcome to 365! I look forward to following your project!
January 19th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact