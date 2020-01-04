Previous
Sleep Therapy Dog by tanyagarrett
Sleep Therapy Dog

My lab mix Bear is a registered therapy dog who works with kids. It's a cold, rainy day, and he'd rather be on the couch under a blanket than anywhere else.
Tanya

