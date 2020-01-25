Sign up
Photo 629
Puffed up
This guy sat on that branch basically begging me to take this shot. I love how the birds get all 'puffed up' in the winter.
25th January 2020
25th Jan 20
Tara
@tara11
Update: I've missed 365 Project and this last time that I received my "account about to be deleted" email, I decided to start posting some...
2
365
Canon EOS 60D
27th January 2020 11:19am
bird
,
male
,
bluebird
,
eastern
,
2020
