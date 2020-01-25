Previous
Next
Puffed up by tara11
Photo 629

Puffed up

This guy sat on that branch basically begging me to take this shot. I love how the birds get all 'puffed up' in the winter.
25th January 2020 25th Jan 20

Tara

@tara11
Update: I've missed 365 Project and this last time that I received my "account about to be deleted" email, I decided to start posting some...
172% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise