Butterfly Bush by tara11
Photo 650

Butterfly Bush

I’ve had this Butterfly Bush for about 4 years now and this year it’s blooms have been prolific and I was rewarded with this beautiful Yellow Swallowtail coming to visit.
21st July 2021 21st Jul 21

Tara

@tara11
Update: I've missed 365 Project and this last time that I received my "account about to be deleted" email, I decided to start posting some...
178% complete

