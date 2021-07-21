Sign up
Photo 650
Butterfly Bush
I’ve had this Butterfly Bush for about 4 years now and this year it’s blooms have been prolific and I was rewarded with this beautiful Yellow Swallowtail coming to visit.
21st July 2021
21st Jul 21
Tara
@tara11
Update: I've missed 365 Project and this last time that I received my "account about to be deleted" email, I decided to start posting some...
Tags
butterfly
,
“yellow
,
bush”
,
“butterfly
,
2021
,
swallowtail”
