Daily Walk by tara11
Photo 658

Daily Walk

Happy New Year 365 friends! I’m currently participating in a fundraiser for American Cancer Society and shooting to walk 62 miles in January. This pic is from today’s walk, the day after the snow in Atlanta. 26 miles and counting!

I was diagnosed with breast cancer back in October 2024. I underwent surgery and had a double mastectomy on 11/19. The surgery went well and I am feeling great. Since the cancer spread to a lymph node, I am going to have radiation therapy starting 1/19. I am confident in my team and this will be the final step in this journey of healing.




